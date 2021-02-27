Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur to join farmers' protest

Sonipat: Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, who was granted bail on Friday after 45 days of the arrest said that the police imposed false charges against her and demanded a fair trial in the case.

Nodeep's case came to the fore as US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris claimed in a tweet that she was "tortured and sexually assaulted" in police custody.

However, the police had said she was facing serious criminal cases.

Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, speaking to ETV Bharat

Also Read: RPF cop stops man from committing suicide on tracks at Mumbai station

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Kaur said she was "targeted and falsely implicated" in the case as she was generating support for the farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws. She said she would join the farmers' protest in the national capital in the next 4-5 days.

The Haryana government allegedly forcibly picked up Nodeep and others on January 12 while they were protesting during the farmers' agitation. She has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and extortion of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati extended till March 8