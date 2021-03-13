Marriage between Hindu man and Muslim woman is invalid: HC

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday ruled that the marriage between a Hindu man and a Muslim woman is not valid until the latter converts to Hinduism.

The court gave the verdict while hearing a petition moved by a couple, an 18-year-old Muslim woman and a 25-year-old Hindu man, who solemnized their marriage at a Shiva temple in January.

However, the court also said they can engage in a live-in relationship as they are adults.

The petitioners had informed the court that they were allegedly threatened by their families and police failed to provide security to them. The couple, according to reports, had approached Ambala's Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking security.

Noting the couple's complaint against the police, the court directed SP Ambala to take action on providing security to the couple as soon as possible.

