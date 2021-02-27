Milk @Rs 100: Khap panchayat urges dairy farmers to hike milk rates

Hisar: Amid soaring fuel prices, a Khap Panchayat in Haryana has urged dairy farmers to sells milk at Rs 100 per litre to government cooperative societies on Saturday.

The Khap panchayat farmers decided to hike the price of milk as a mark of protest against the rising fuel prices and the three contested farm laws. Petrol price in some parts of the country recently crossed Rs 100 per litre.

Khap Panchayat (community court) leader Phool Kumar Petwar said diary farmers in Hisar have been asked to sell milk at hiked prices from March 1. He, however, added that common people will continue to get milk at Rs 55 to Rs 60 per litre.

"The panchayat has asked farmers to sell milk at the rate of Rs. 100 per litre to government cooperative societies. For local consumers, however, milk will be sold between Rs. 55 and Rs. 60 per litre," he said.

"We want to awaken the government. They should repeal the farm laws and bring down fuel prices," said Petwar, adding that the government is not listening to farmers' demand of repealing the laws and continues to increase fuel prices.

"Farmers are adversely hit by rising diesel prices. Farmers not only grow crops but they also rear animals which produce milk," he said.

The government should know that farmers are producers who can hike prices, he added.

