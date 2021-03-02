Missing child found in bag in Haryana

Karnal: A missing three-year old child was found in a bag in an unconscious state in Karnal city in Haryana. The child's parents said the police failed to take necessary action despite a formal complaint and the child may have died if there had been a further delay.

It is learnt that a tense atmosphere prevailed in Karnal's OPS Colony after the child went missing under mysterious circumstances. Immediately, the child's parents, relatives and neighbours searched to trace the child for three hours.

Also Read: Team India coach Ravi Shastri gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine



Though the sector 32-33 police were informed about the missing child, appropriate action was not taken, the relatives alleged. It was after a three-hour search that the relatives were shocked to find the child lying inside a bag under a tarpaulin beside the bushes at some distance from their residence.

Also Read: Congress to contest in 92 constituencies in West Bengal

Immediately, the child was rushed to a hospital for medical assistance. Later, the relatives heaved a sigh of relief when the child gained consciousness, having been examined by a doctor.

It is being said that a lady seeking alms was seen in the colony before the incident. The woman has not been traced so far and there is a sense of anxiety in the colony, reports said.