Tikait shows displeasure over govt decision on Haryana wheat procurement

Karnal: While farmers of several states are still adamant over their demands of repealing three farm laws, the Haryana government has informed about dates for procurement of six crops, including wheat, at minimum support price from April 1.

Following this announcement, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has expressed his displeasure and said that protesting farmers will not relent unless the laws are repealed.

Speaking to media persons here, Tikait said that there is nothing a big deal as the government is going to send money to the farmers' account directly. But we are not supporting the farm laws and the provision of a legal guarantee on MSP, he said adding that the farmers' agitation is drawing support from all over India.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed that the payment for the crop will reach the farmer in his bank account directly.

This time the payment will not go to the agent and the farmers will continue to get all their expenses but the payment will be directly in the account of the farmers, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

