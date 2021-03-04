Students shot dead at village in Haryana

Sonipat (Haryana): Increasing gang rivalry in Haryana has been blamed after two students were shot dead in Sonipat district.

The students have been identified as Rohit and Sahil who were shot dead in Rabhra village.



With the news of the double murder in Gohana, the police administration swiftly jumped into action. The personnel arrived at the spot of murder and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

According to reports, during the by-poll in Rabhra village, a liquor contractor named Rasiya was murdered. In connection with the incident, one of the student's name cropped up. Following this, on Thursday, a group of Rasiya's supporters attacked both the students. It is learnt that the assailants shot five to six rounds at the students.

Gohana SP Nikita Khattar said that the students were targeted by unidentified assailants and both of them died on the spot. Having examined the CCTV footage, the police are busy trying to nab three culprits who are suspected of having committed the crime. Police are hopeful that those responsible for the murder will be arrested soon.