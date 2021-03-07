Women's day: Iron lady of Panipat who handles goons with guns

Panipat (Haryana): Kiran, hailing from Goyla Khurd village of Haryana, got married in 1977 to a man who has been working in the Border security force. Although her husband has been securing the national borders, Kiran, 54, had to apply for a gun to secure her farmlands.

She told ETV Bharat, "Since my husband has been working in BSF, I have to handle the household work and farmland. As our area belongs to the border area of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, some miscreants used to capture the farmland. Following this, I applied for the license of a gun. Now, I am visiting my farmland regularly without hesitation."

The 54-year-old iron lady said that she has a tendency to work for the empowerment of the poor section of society and hence she fought for election for Sarpanch in 2001. Noticing her dedication to the public, the villagers supported her and elected her as a village sarpanch.

She told that she had build schools, roads, installed handpumps and street lights during her tenure.

She has five daughters and one son of which the elder daughter is a police inspector and son is a police constable.

"I always encourage my children as well as others to work hard and grab the skills which would help to make life easier", added Kiran.

