100 Buddhist monks found COVID-19 positive in Himachal

Dharamshala: Coronavirus cases in India have been increasing for the past several days, triggering speculations that the country might witness another wave of the pandemic.

Amid this, as many as 100 Buddhist monks have tested positive for coronavirus at Gyuto monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

Dr Gurdarshsn Gupta, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kangra, said that the entire area has been declared as Containment Zone and the administration is figuring out how the virus infected on such a large scale.

It may be mentioned here that cases have been rising for the past few days in the state and at least 156 monks at the monastery have been tested positive for the COVID-19 till now.

