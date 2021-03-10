8 dead after bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh): Eight people were killed and 11 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Teesa sub-division in Chamba district, superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said.

During the budget session of the state assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the House in the afternoon that he has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Expressing grief over the deaths in the accident, the chief minister informed the House that eight people lost their lives as the bus fell into a 200 metre gorge near Colony Morh in Teesa at 10.15 am.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals.

