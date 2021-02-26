Shimla: The first day of the budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed a huge uproar on Friday after the leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri interrupted Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's speech. Agnihotri described the Governor's speech as an 'utter lie'.

Dattatreya continued to read the speech while Congress members shouted slogans against the government citing the rising inflation. He later placed the speech on the Table of the House and Assembly Deputy Speaker Hansraj adjourned the house till Monday.

Soon after the house got adjourned, Opposition MLAs surrounded the Governor's car and a few of them also stood in front of it to stop Dattatreya from leaving the premises. They demanded that he read the entire address before the legislators and ministers of the ruling party.

Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri said that the Governor's address as an 'utter lie' alleging that nothing has been done as stated in the speech. He also asserted that the Governor was running away by leaving his speech in half.

He accused Dattatreya of not addressing the issue of sky-rocketing inflation in India during his speech.

This is the first time in the history of Indian politics that a Governor is fleeing the house in the middle of his address, Agnihotri added.

He also maintained that police personnel and BJP MLAs used force against the Opposition leaders inside the House premises, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

