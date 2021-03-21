Controversy sparks after Himachal govt appoints non-Hindus to administer Maa Jwalamukhi Temple

Dharamshala: Another controversy in regards to religion has been sparked after the Himachal Pradesh government appointed two non-Hindus to the administration of Maa Jwalamukhi Temple recently.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Sunday expressed his displeasure over the appointment of the two Muslim persons to the administration of a Hindu temple.

Swamy took to Twitter and said," Himachal Government Appoints non-Hindu’s to administer at Maa Jwalamukhi Temple which is one of the Shakti Peetha. The state government has completely taken over most of the Temples and Politicians and babus run Hindu Temples as their personal fiefdoms. Temple administration comes directly under CM."

Meanwhile, the appointment has given rise to strong opposition from non-government members of the temple and several local organizations and the members of various Hindu organisations appealed to the government to cancel these appointments.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also says that this has deeply hurt the faith of Hindus as two employees from the non-Hindu community have been appointed as langar sevadars in the Shaktipeeth temple.

Commenting on the appointment of non-Hindus one of the members of VHP said that Hindus cannot expect someone who is not emotionally connected or believes in that place of worship to work efficiently in the administration. However, the District Collector has removed both the employees from the temple as this matter sparked controversy among Hindu devotees.

