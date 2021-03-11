Himachal Minister calls PM Modi an incarnation of Lord Shiva

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj's comparison of Lord Shiva with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the talk of the town. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bhardwaj said that Prime Minister Modi is an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Addressing the public on Thursday, Minister Bharadwaj said," Our Prime Minister has saved the country from the global pandemic of coronavirus. Only because of Modi India is the only country that has launched such a huge vaccination drive."

"Modi Ji’s image has visualised as the incarnation of Lord Shiva after the launch of the vaccination drive and he has successfully dealt with Covid-19," he said.

"Modi had gone to the Kedarnath temple and spent two days in the cave there before the 2019 Lok Sabha election results. Thus, he has been blessed by Lord Shiva and it’s Lord Shiva who has empowered him to achieve success in the fight against coronavirus," he added.

