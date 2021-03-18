Himachal MP Ram Swaroop to be cremated with full state honours today

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh, Ram Swaroop Sharma who was found dead in Delhi will be cremated with full state honours today at his native village. His body was flown to his native village, Jalpehar on Wednesday night.

Along with the mortal remains his wife, son, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh also flew to Jalpehar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur and many big leaders of the state will reach Jalpehar to pay tribute to Sharma. The funeral procession will be completed by the afternoon.

READ: Himachal MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead in Delhi

MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, 62, from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh was found dead on Wednesday at his official residence under mysterious circumstances.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, low profile, soft-spoken Sharma defeated Congress candidate Ashray Sharma, 32, the grandson of former Telecommunications Minister Sukh Ram in his electoral debut.

He was known for his proximity to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and was long associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

READ: Leaders condole death of BJP lawmaker

He was quite active on Twitter. The last time he tweeted was on March 14.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sharma defeated sitting Congress MP Pratibha Singh - wife of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh with a big margin.

Three days ago he got his first dose of vaccination for Covid-19.