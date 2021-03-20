Major accident averted after bird hits Air India flight

Dharamshala: A major mishap was averted on Saturday after a bird hit an Air India flight during landing at the Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

As per Kishore Sharma, Director of the airport, the Chandigarh-bound flight had 32 people onboard.

"A possible accident was averted as the pilot was successful in making a safe landing. The flight cannot go back to Delhi as it has developed a technical glitch," he added.

He further added that the technician will come from Delhi to fix the issue then after the flight will take off on Sunday.

