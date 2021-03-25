Father evicted son from property on supporting the farmers movement in Hamirpur

Hamirpur(Himachal Pradesh): A man, hailing from Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh, has expelled his son from his property for demonstrating in support of the Farmer's movement.

Ajmer Singh who evicted his son for supporting farmers' protest

Ajmer Singh, the father claims that his son never went to the fields nor did he have any information about farming. And now as he (son) has gone to Delhi to support the Farmer's movement, he (father) will evict him from his property.

Read: BKU leader asserts farmer protest to continue for long

Showing his aggression towards his son he said, "My son Paramjit Singh does not even know how farming is done."

Read: Farmer leaders in Bengaluru outraged against central government

Meanwhile, in his video, Ajmer Singh extended his support towards the farm bills.

Read: Delhi border hit by protests reopens for traffic

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.