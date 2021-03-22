Himachal girl who became an inspiration for many

Chamba: A young woman in Himachal Pradesh has secured the fourth position in the Himachal Administrative Services examination and her family has attributed her success to hard work.

Shikha secured 4th position in the HAS

Twenty-six-year-old Shikha got her initial education from Government Senior Secondary School in Kakira. She was a hard-working student and her mother said her school was far away and she had to go on foot.

Read: Mansukh Hiran suspects taken to crime scene

After completing her schooling, she pursued her graduation from Chuwadi College and attended the Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla before preparing for administrative services.

Read: Army to get locally made specialist vehicles

Shikha believes that daughters should get full opportunity to study. Referring to her father, she said that just as her father gave his seven daughters a chance to study, everyone should give opportunities to their children to study. Children should be allowed to study as much as they want, she said.

Read: Afghan Foreign Minister in Delhi to discuss peace process

Shikha gives all the credits to her parents, family and friends. After returning back to her village, she hugged her father with tears in her eyes as her father patted her with pride.

Shikha's brother said she achieved by working hard throughout and her story is a true inspiration to everyone.