Snowfall attracts lakhs of tourists year after lockdown

Kullu/Manali: The world-renowned snow-capped mountains of Kullu, Manali attract lakhs of tourists towards it every year. People living in warm areas visit this city to get some relief from the heat and inculcate some wonderful memories from here.

This year too heavy snowfall in the region in the month of March has gained tourist attention.

Tourists from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are having a wonderful time at the ongoing snow festival in the Lahaul Valley. Though the tourism business of Manali remained as cold as the snow found here due to the Corona pandemic, the business has once again gained momentum after the heavy snowfall this year.

In such a situation, the tourism businessmen of the valley are also expecting some good market. At the same time, the adventurous tourism of district Kullu has also taken off due to the tourists coming from many different states. On reaching Kullu, tourists are first taking in the thrill of rafting in the cool stream of the Beas river and then enjoying the gorgeous mountain wind. Even on the paragliding site of Dobhi, hundreds of tourists are having an excellent time while the adventurous tour.

It is to be noted that during the 2020 Corona era, all tourism activities were closed in this region. Apart from the hoteliers, the people associated with tourism also suffered major losses. As the government issued instructions to start tourism activities again, the tourists started coming back here and these snow-capped hills are once again filled with the laughter of people.

With the fresh snowfall in March, Manali's business has got a lot of hope for better tourism. With this, the employment of hoteliers as well as those associated with the tourism business will be encouraged. Tourists who visited Manali said that they have got the chance to have fun in the snow for the first time after a really long year and that 'They would never forget this snow for a lifetime'.

A tourist lady from Odisha who has reached the Lahaul Valley says that they are quite surprised to see the rich culture along with the snowy hills here and the dream of coming to Kullu Manali has also come true for them.

Tourists arriving from Mumbai say that while they are enjoying walking in the snowy region of Kullu Manali, adventure tourism is also a major attraction.

Number of tourist vehicles visiting Kullu-Manali

According to the tourism department, in January 2020, 1, 56,345 Indian and 3478 foreign tourists arrived in the Kullu district to witness the beautiful snowy hills. In January this year, as many as 1,96,274 natives and 23 foreign tourists arrived in the Kullu district. At the same time, tourists still continue to arrive in this region.

SP Kullu Gaurav Singh says that police teams have been deployed in the tourist spots to follow the Corona protocols. At the same time, shopkeepers have also been requested that any person who comes in without a mask should not be served. Apart from this, again, those found without masks are being fined heavily by the police.

