Only probe can reveal cause of death: MP's son

Mandi: Son of two-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Swaroop Sharma from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, said that the real cause of his father's death will only be revealed in the investigation.

Anand Swaroop added that his elder brother informed him about the incident at 8 AM Wednesday. He added that only a cook and the P.A was present at the Delhi residence when the incident took place.

READ: Head of Brahma Kumaris Sansthan passes away

He said that "his father was suffering from cardiac issues, but he was taking good care of his health. Everything was going well and there was no family issue, mother has gone for religious tours."

MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, 62, from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh was found dead on Wednesday at his official residence under mysterious circumstances.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, low profile, soft-spoken Sharma defeated Congress candidate Ashray Sharma, 32, the grandson of former Telecommunications Minister Sukh Ram in his electoral debut.

Only probe can reveal cause of death: MP's son

Read: Leaders condole death of BJP lawmaker

He was known for his proximity to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and was long associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

He was quite active on Twitter. The last time he tweeted was on March 14.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sharma defeated sitting Congress MP Pratibha Singh - wife of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh with a big margin.

Three days ago he got his first dose of vaccination for Covid-19.

Read: 4 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan

Mandi is one of the country's largest parliamentary constituencies comprising Kullu, Mandi and some areas of Chamba and Shimla districts, besides the tribal-dominated Assembly seats of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.