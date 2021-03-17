Specially-abled boy dreams of becoming a stunt master

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Being born disabled may have hampered this 17-year-old boy's movement initially but never stopped him from aspiring doing stunts. Rayees Ahmed Shah, who was born without legs, not only does stunts but also plays as a batsman in a cricket game sitting in his wheelchair.

Rayees Ahmed Shah has big dreams of becoming a stunt master and is putting in every effort to succeed in becoming one.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Shah said that he has been practising stunts for 5 years and he hopes to master it soon. "I am working hard to fulfil my dreams. Every day comes as a challenge for a disabled person, but we have to be prepared for it and go on. My parents have been very supportive and encouraging," he said.

His father Mohd Iqbal, who is a baker by profession said that the family tried everything to get his son treated but it could not be possible. "There was a phase when he was growing up where he felt disheartened but we tried everything to support him. We encouraged him to face life head-on and do whatever he wants to," his father said.

A huge fan of MS Dhoni, Shah said that he also wants to make a name for himself and the country just like the cricketer did.

