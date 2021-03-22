21 years of Chittisinghpura massacre, kin of slain Sikhs await justice

Anantnag: Twenty-one years after 35 Sikhs were killed in the Chittisinghpura massacre in March 2000, the families of the victims are still awaiting justice.

In order to commemorate the incident, locals and families of the deceased organised kirtan at gurudwara in Chittisinghpura.

Special langar was also arranged on the occasion.

Veshpal Singh, a local resident, said that children of the deceased have grown up and they keep on asking the reason behind the death of their parents.

Rachpal Singh, another resident, said that they have been requesting governments to investigate the killings.

The killings took place on the eve of the then US president Bill Clinton's visit to India. The identity of the accused still remains unknown.

Ravinder Singh, another resident, said that they have faith in the government and they are sure that the lieutenant governor will order a probe.

While, another local resident, Rajendra Singh said that they do not have any faith in the Central and the State governments. They have not yet done anything for us, he said.

