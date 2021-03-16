Masked robbers raid Grameen bank in J&K

Srinagar: Three unidentified robbers looted Rs 3.5 lakh on Tuesday from a Grameen Bank (Regional Rural Bank) branch in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

According to the police, masked robbers barged into the Grameen Bank branch near the Panzinara bus stop and decamped with cash.

A senior police official confirmed the incident and said, "our team has reached the spot and facts are being ascertained. More details will be shared once the initial investigation is completed."

Reportedly, three days back, robbers looted Rs 2.25 lakh from the Kunzer (Tangmarg) branch of the same bank in Baramulla district.

