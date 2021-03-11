Security forces hunt down militants in J&K

Anantnag: An anti-militant operation is underway in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening.

The operation in Kandibara Bijbehara area was suspended last night before it resumed Thursday morning. An exchange of fire was reported around 9 am and reports said the battle continued.



