Soldier dies after vehicle overturns in J&K
Kulgam (Jammu & Kashmir): A soldier of the Indian Army died and two others have been injured after their military vehicle overturned at Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
The injured personnel were shifted to the hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.
The vehicle, a Gypsy, that belonged to 9 Rashtriya Rifles, was involved in the accident at Adijan village of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, reports said.
