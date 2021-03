Army soldier ends life in Kupwara

Srinagar: A soldier reportedly committed suicide overnight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police sources said the sepoy identified as Triverdi Prakash of 6 Rashtriya Rifles shot himself with his service rifle on Sunday evening at Shakti Post in the Keran area.

"The reason behind the soldier taking the extreme step is being ascertained," sources said.

