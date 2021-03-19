On Pak Army chief statement, Mufti says good opportunity' to solve Kashmir problem

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's statement calling for better ties with India has provided a "good opportunity" for the two nations to set aside hostilities and find a lasting solution to the Kashmir problem.

"A good opportunity for India & Pakistan to set aside hostilities & find a long lasting solution vis-a-vis Kashmir," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She was reacting to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Jawad Bajwa's statement that India and Pakistan should bury the past and move forward.

"Both countries have huge military budgets to outdo each other when the same resources can instead be used on common challenges like poverty, education & healthcare," she added.

Terming Islamabad-sponsored terrorism as the biggest hurdle to normalizing relations between the two nations, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said Pakistan Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, should back his rhetoric on peace with India with solid action.

On Thursday, General Bajwa went beyond that and attempted to link Kashmir and bring it to the forefront of South Asia and Central Asian politics.

He said: “Stable Indo-Pak relation is a key to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia. This potential, however, has forever remained hostage to disputes and issues between two nuclear neighbours. Kashmir dispute is obviously at the head of this problem.”

In other words, General Bajwa’s underlined the centrality of the Kashmir issue in the dispute between the two nations as also the prodding that if India wants a role in Afghanistan and Central Asia, it has to have a harmonious relationship with Pakistan.

PTI