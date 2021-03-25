Attempt to stifle dissenting voices, says Mehbooba Mufti after ED questioning

Srinagar: Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Srinagar in a case related to money laundering.

Mehbooba was questioned by the agency for around five hours after skipping two summons from the ED on March 15 and 23 at New Delhi. She had cited her personal commitments for skipping questioning in Delhi. In a letter to the agency, Mehbooba has shown willingness to attend to the questioning in Srinagar.

The PDP leader arrived at the ED office in the Raj Bagh area at about 11 am and was questioned till 4:30 pm.

“This is not rocket science to understand what is happening. There is no place for dissent in this country...This country is not running according to the constitution of India but according to the agenda of a particular political party,” Mehbooba told reporters after the questioning ended.

Mehbooba said her ED summoning should be seen in the backdrop of the larger suppression of dissenting voices.

“The dissent has been criminalised in this country and those who dare speak or oppose are being hounded by agencies like ED and NIA. I do not have anything to hide which is why it took them two years to finally question me,” she said.

The PDP president added that she was questioned regarding the graveyard of her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the former chief minister. She, however, maintained that she will continue her resolve regarding the restoration of Article 370.

Her questioning comes at a time when several of her party members including leaders like Khurshid Alam and Yasir Reshi and many party workers are resigning from the party, a move seen by many as a means to weaken Mehbooba’s influence.