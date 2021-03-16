BSF guns down alleged Pak intruder at Samba along IB

Jammu: An alleged Pakistani intruder was on Tuesday gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

He was shot dead when he ignored the repeated warnings by BSF personnel and tried to sneak into this side from across the border in the Ramgarh sector this evening, BSF said.

The officials said the body of the deceased was retrieved. He was in possession of Rs 200 in Pakistani currency and his physical appearance suggested that he was not mentally fit, they said, adding that his body is likely to be handed over to Pakistani rangers after post-mortem.

He was the second Pakistani intruder killed by the BSF in the Samba sector in the past 37 days and the third since November 23 last year.

A Pakistani infiltrator was killed in border outpost Chak Faquira in Samba on February 8, while another intruder was killed in the same area on November 23 last year.

