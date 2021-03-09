Court seeks J-K admin's response on Mehbooba Mufti's passport issue

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Monday sought a report from the Union Territory administration on a plea filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over the delay in issuance of a passport to her.

A single bench of the High Court comprising of Justice Ali Muhammad Magray issued notice to Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, through its Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir government through its Commissioner Secretary Home Department, Additional Director General of Police CID J&K, Regional Passport Officer Srinagar and Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar.

The court sought objections to the plea by March 23.

Earlier, Mehbooba through senior advocate Jahangir Iqbal Ganai submitted before the court that her passport expired on May 31, 2019, and had applied for issuance of her passport before Regional Passport Officer Srinagar on December 11 in 2020.

She has claimed that despite the circular issued by the Ministry of External Affairs the passport of an individual is to be issued within 30 days, the passport has not been issued to her.

She further has submitted that for want of police verification there is a delay in issuance of her passport. She has also sought action against officials concerned for violating her right to travel abroad as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

