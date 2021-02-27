Drop in terrorist incidents in Jammu & Kashmir: LT Gen Joshi

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command on Saturday said the army was doing everything possible to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Awarding gallantry awards to officers and other ranks at an investiture ceremony at Command headquarters in Udhampur Lt Gen Joshi said that for the restoration of peace on the border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army is determined and has shown a clear grit with respect to Pakistan and China.

During the ceremony, the Army Commander presented the Army Medal (gallantry) and 50 Army Medals (gallantry) twice to the brave soldiers of the Army. He also presented three Army Medals (Distinguished) and six Distinguished Service Medals for selfless service to the nation.

The Army Commander also conferred Unit Commendation to 26 units for their outstanding performance in the Command Theater. The ceremony was the only occasion to honour acts of valour and selfless dedication to the duty of individual soldiers and units.

He said for the last one year, there has been a decrease in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir.

