Pandey to assume charge of 15 Corps in Srinagar

Srinagar: Lt General Devender Pratap Pandey will be assuming the charge of General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar based 15 Corps of the Indian Army on Thursday.

He will assume charge from Lt General BS Raju, who has been posted as DGMO at the Army headquarters in New Delhi.

Talking to ETV Bharat, a senior official said that the newly appointed GOC has arrived in Srinagar to take over as the new corps commander.

Lt General Pandey has served in the Indian Army for over 35 years including as the Director-General of the Territorial Army and has been awarded Ati Vashist Seva Medal and Vashist Seva Medal amongst other awards and decorations.

Lt General Pandey has served in six various postings during his career spanning over nearly four decades which includes commanding the Rashtriya Rifles where he has acquired expertise in counter-insurgency operations.