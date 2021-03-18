Don't see assembly elections taking place this year: Omar Abdullah

Kulgam: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that he doesn’t see assembly elections taking place in 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir as the Delimitation Commission has been given a one-year extension.

Speaking to reporters during a party function organized to pay tributes to senior leader Wali Muhammad Yatoo at Damhaal Hanjpora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the former chief minister said that his priority was to work for the party and not elections.

Talking about empowering the District Development Council (DDC), he said that it can bring grassroots level democracy and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If the government empowers them properly, then grassroots level democracy and grassroots development can happen but so far there are no signs of democracy here," he said.