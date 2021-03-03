Fire incidents rose by 28 percent in Kashmir in 2020

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley witnessed 28 percent more fire incidents in the year 2020 than the previous year, causing losses worth crores to residents houses and property.

Experts cite negligence and abuse of heating, electric equipment and domestic gas cylinders.

As per the Fire and Emergency Services Department, Jammu and Kashmir, 342 fire incidents were witnessed in the first two months of this year, out of which 80 incidents occurred in Srinagar city only.

In 2019, 1841 incidents occurred in Kashmir while 2373 incidents took place in the year 2020.

Divisional Fire Officer, Kashmir, Tasaduq Ahmad told ETV Bharat that out of these incidents many occurred due to negligence in the use of domestic gas cylinders, while other incidents happened due to electric short circuit and heating equipment.

Ahmad said that while the laws for prevention and protection from fire are in place in Jammu & Kashmir, but people don't follow construction safety according to laws.

The officer said that to prevent fire incidents, people have to be aware of fire preventing measures and take utmost care while using heating equipment or electricity.

He said that fire safety measures must be adhered to and fire safety equipment need to be installed in big buildings.