Hideout busted in J&K's Reasi, weapon, warlike stores recovered

Resai (Jammu and Kashmir): In a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP), a terror hideout has been busted in the remote forest area of Saldhar in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The sleuths recovered a huge cache of arms, stores in the hinterlands and ammunition including an RPG launcher.

Acting on reliable inputs, the officials launched a search operation in the remote dense jungle of Rusuwali in the Saldhar area in the Reasi district and unearth this huge cache of weapons and warlike stores.

"This successful operation has defeated yet another attempt by Pakistan based terrorists to destabilise the established peace process in Jammu Region. This has been possible with an encouraging and wholehearted contribution by AWAM of the Jammu Region who have embraced peace and development South of Pir Panjal Ranges. These warlike stores were in a well-concealed hideout in remote uninhabited forests of Rusuwali in South of Pir Panjal Ranges," an official said.

"Indian Army and JKP in their ongoing relentless tempo of operations against Pakistan sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir today evening recovered a big cache of weapons and stores in the hinterlands of Reasi district of Jammu region. The development also comes on a day when the nation is observing the second anniversary of airstrikes at a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot," the official said.

"The cache of arms and ammunition recovered includes 1 AK-47 Assault Rifle, 1 RPG launcher, 16 UBGL grenades, 4 Chinese grenades and 2 radio sets. Deep roots of democracy are spreading prosperity across the entire spectrum of the society with remote areas becoming aspirational and seeking development while debunking violence and terrorism in society,” he said.

“In past few months, due to close coordination and synergy between Indian Army, JKP and intelligence agencies has led to several successful unearthing of warlike stores and broken network of agents and Over Ground Workers sponsored by Pakistan to support terrorist network in Reasi Distt,” the official added.

