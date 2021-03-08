Rohingyas gather in Jammu for identification

Jammu: Over 150 Rohingyas have been detained at Narwal Rohingya camp in Jammu as the administration started the process of identification on Monday.

According to sources, the nationality verification of the immigrants is being carried out by the administration.

According to the officials, the migrants who escaped persecution in Myanmar and were living in Bathandi and Narwal areas of Jammu were shifted to various centres in Jammu for the process of document verification.

The exercise of identifying more such immigrants is ongoing and the Union Territory administration is collecting biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying in Jammu, the officials added.

Sources said the refugees were brought from Jammu to the sub-jail in buses on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the verification process has triggered protests and exodus fearing detention among the refugees who have been staying in camps in Jammu for years.

