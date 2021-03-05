Pulwama: Suspected militants detonated a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) in the Dangerpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

However, they said there was no loss of life or injury in the explosion which took place in the Dangerpora area.

A senior police officer said, "The small-sized IED was placed near a shop. There was no loss of life or injury in the incident. The area has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up."