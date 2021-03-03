Indian skier sets sight on Winter Olympics

Gulmarg (J&K): Renowned Indian Alpine Skier Aanchal Thakur has clinched two gold medals during the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games-2021 held at world famous ski resort in Gulmarg.

Recently, Aanchal had become the first Indian woman to take part in the World Ski Championships 2021, held in Cortina in Italy, where she finished at the 65th spot.

Indian skier sets sight on Winter Olympics

She also participated at the 2012 Youth Winter Olympics, competing in the Slalom and Giant Slalom event. At the 2018 Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup in Turkey, she became the first Indian to win a medal in the sport, as she clinched a bronze.

Aanchal, a 24-year-old skier from Manali, is taking India to the next level. She was also one of the participants during the 2012 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, where she was the only Indian.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Aanchal said that she along with Arif Khan, an Alpine Skier from Jammu and Kashmir would have done better in the World Ski Championship if there would have been better slopes and training infrastructure.

She is hopeful to clinch medals in the upcoming Winter Olympics if she gets support from the concerned quarters and proper training.

Also read: Schools reopen for senior students in Kashmir

She said little more attention from the government is needed to boost the winter game infrastructure and training camps should be held with international coaches.

Aanchal also happens to be the daughter of famous paraglider pilot Roshan Thakur. He had helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi tour Manali during one of his visits a decade ago.