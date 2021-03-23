ITBP jawan commits suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

The deceased personnel was identified as constable Ajeet Kumar.

"Kumar who was currently posted at sector headquarters of ITBP, located at Zewan area of the city, committed suicide by hanging himself to death this evening," a senior police official said.

He further said, "The exact reason that led to the constable taking the extreme step is being investigated after an FIR was lodged in the incident."

