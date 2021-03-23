ITBP jawan commits suicide in Srinagar
Srinagar: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.
The deceased personnel was identified as constable Ajeet Kumar.
Also Read: Four militants killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
"Kumar who was currently posted at sector headquarters of ITBP, located at Zewan area of the city, committed suicide by hanging himself to death this evening," a senior police official said.
He further said, "The exact reason that led to the constable taking the extreme step is being investigated after an FIR was lodged in the incident."