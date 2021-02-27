J-K border residents welcome India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

Gurez (Bandipora): The border residents of the Gurez area in Bandipora who have been facing unending ceasefire violations welcomed the agreement between armies of India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors.

The residents also thanked the two sides for the much-awaited decision.

India and Pakistan have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

The decision on the ceasefire, effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence,” according to the joint statement.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the PDP also welcomed the agreement between armies of India and Pakistan.

It should be noted that the people living on the LOC between the two countries have suffered a lot due to the firing from both sides. In addition to displacement, they also face financial losses.

India shares a 3,323-km border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

