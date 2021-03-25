J&K: Asia's largest tulip garden opens

Srinagar: Asia's largest tulip garden on the banks of the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir will be open to the public from Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people across the country to visit Kashmir and the tulip garden. Several Union ministers, journalists and influential personalities also retweeted the Prime Minister's post.

The tulip garden at the foot of the Zabrwan Mountains has 1.5 million flowers of more than 64 varieties in the garden. Apart from tulips, other flowers like hyacinths and daffodils are also grown.

Tulip garden usually opens from April 1 to May 30, but this year it is being opened a week earlier. In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, adequate measures have been taken and it has been decided that no visitor would be allowed to enter the garden without face masks.

