Jammu and Kashmir LG terms Centre's Budget allocation 'historic'

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, termed the Rs 1,08,621 crore Budget approved by the Central Government

'historic'. “This is a budget to rebuild the economy, create jobs and secure the future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, said Sinha while addressing a press conference on March 25.

He also added that the quantum jump in the allocation of Budget in all sectors itself speaks about the strong resolve of the Prime Minister towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated a larger per capita budget than other states even in the past. It will be ensured that the funds reach the grassroot-level and the money is utilized for the welfare of the people without discrimination, besides tapping the potential of the sectors which are less explored, said Sinha.

The enhanced budget will go a long way in making Jammu and Kashmir self-sufficient, thus contributing towards the Prime Minister’s goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, added Sinha.

Speaking on the budget allocation for Jal Shakti Department, Sinha remarked that with the quantum jump of Rs 5102 crore, adding up to Rs 6346 crore, the Government is aiming to achieve the target under Prime Minister’s ambitious ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’ programme within the timeframe.

It will be ensured that the 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal’ project will be implemented full-fledged (100 % saturation) this year in 13 districts of the Union Territory, announced Sinha. Working in this direction, Village Action Plan and 4048 Paani Samitis have already been established, he added.

He informed that the provision of Rs 2008 crore has been allocated for agriculture and horticulture sectors, which is Rs 695 crore more than the previous Budget’s allocation. For rural development, Rs 4817 crore is allocated, which is Rs 342 crores more than the previous year's. The tourism sector witnessed a hike of Rs 509 crore, taking the budget allocation to Rs 786 crore.

Speaking on the health and medical education sector, Sinha observed that this sector witnessed a major transformation in the last two years. The sector received Rs 190 crore more than the previous year's allocation, adding up to Rs 1456 crores in 2021-22.

Rs 120 crores increase for the power sector takes its total allocation to Rs 2728 crore. It should also be noted that Rs 54,000 crore were separately allocated to generate 3500 Megawatt in three to four years enabling a surplus of power in Jammu and Kashmir, said Sinha.

The Lt Governor also spoke on power generation, distribution and transmission. He said that the government is making untiring efforts to provide 24x7 quality electricity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming years. The Government is reaching out to the unconnected habitations to provide electricity through the grid, he added.

Sinha also observed the allocation of Rs 2710 crore for the Housing and Urban Development sector, a steep hike of Rs 1432 crore from the previous Budget, will give a determined push for the development of the Jammu and Srinagar into model cities, besides the development of other municipalities as well.

The road and bridges sector has been allocated Rs 4089 crore, an increase of Rs 467 crore, social security sector has received Rs 174 crore, which is a hike of Rs 59 crore, the education sector has been allocated Rs 1873 crore, an increase of Rs 523 crore.

Similarly, the total allocation of Rs 648 crores for the industries and commerce sector, which is Rs 291 crores more than the previous Budget, will generate more employability and bring in more investment. An amount of Rs 200 crore has been allocated for youth empowerment, added Sinha.

The provision of the Budget for the relief and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits has also increased. For the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandit community, the work on 6000 jobs for them has been accelerated, said Sinha. After establishing grass-root democracy, with the highest ever budget envisaged for Jammu and Kashmir, the Government is focusing on grass-root development in the Union Territory, observed Sinha.

For empowerment of District Development Councils (DDCs) and Block Development Councils (BDCs), a provision of Rs 200 crore for 20 DDCs (Rs 10 cr for each DDC) of Jammu and Kashmir, besides Rs 25 lakhs has been allocated for each BDC. Further, Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of DDC/BDC offices. A hefty amount of Rs 1313 crore has been allocated for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), he added.

Maintaining transparency in the working of the administration is the focus area of the Government. Efforts are afoot to ensure effective monitoring and timely execution of works. Budget Estimation and Allocation Monitoring System (B E A M S) has made the system more transparent and has eliminated the scope of corruption, said Sinha.

Underscoring the targets set by the Government aimed at creating more livelihood opportunities and accelerating the development process, Sinha said that as many as 25,000 youths of the UT have been provided with financial support under various schemes to start their own businesses and this year, we aim to double the opportunities for the youth.

The government is also aiming to strengthen the road network across the UT. The targets of completion of 4500 km length of road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), providing road connectivity to 150 unconnected villages, blacktopping of the 8000-kilometre long road, developing pot-hole free roads connecting District Headquarters, Tehsils, and Blocks in Jammu and Srinagar the targets for this year, besides dedicated focus laid on prominent tourist places, Sinha added.

On growth and promotion of the sports sector, Sinha announced that a comprehensive mechanism is being laid down for engaging 15 lakhs boys and girls in different sports activities in adherence to all the COVID related standard operating procedures (SoPs).

Later, in an interactive session, Sinha, besides BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department and Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD) and Information Department answered the queries of the media persons.

