Police dissuade youths from joining militants in J&K

Srinagar: The police on Tuesday said that four youths were prevented from joining the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The youngsters in Budgam district were discouraged from joining the militant ranks after they were apprehended by police, officials said.

Superintendent of Police in Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal tweeted that two youths from Batwina and Kurhama areas had left their homes to join the militancy and their parents were not aware of it.

