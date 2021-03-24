Jammu-Srinagar NH remains closed for 3rd day

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir): The 295-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday due to multiple landslides from Banihal to Ramban.

No traffic has also been allowed from either side of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The site of Gangro, Sherbi B, has been hit by heavy rocks and mudslides.

The construction company, CPPL, is trying to clear the highway, but due to falling rocks, there are obstacles on the highway.

Meanwhile, the traffic department has appealed to passengers to contact the traffic control room before travelling.

The highway is one of the two road links (the other being the Mughal Road) that connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.