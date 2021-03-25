Traffic restored on Jammu highway after landslides

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir): After remaining closed for three consecutive days, the strategic 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway connecting Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of the country was restored for one-way traffic this morning.

The highway was closed after landslides were triggered by heavy downpour in the Ramban and Banihal districts of Jammu region.

About 500 travellers and freight carriers were stranded between Ramban and Banihal.

According to police, between Banihal, Ramban and Nashri, only stranded vehicles will be allowed to go. No vehicle will be allowed to proceed beyond Udhampur and Qazigund.