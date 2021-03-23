JK: All is not well within PDP

Srinagar: All is not well within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir. The tug-of-war and differences of opinion among the party leaders are at an all-time high and one after another, prominent faces are saying goodbye to the party.

Although many senior PDP leaders have left the party in the last three years, the party suffered a huge setback recently when a senior leader and former member of the Legislative Assembly Khurshid Alam resigned from the PDP's core membership. And within hours, another leader from Bandipora district of north Kashmir Yasir Rishi also resigned from the party.

In the Jammu division also, not all seems to be well with the party’s state general secretary Surinder Choudhary also resigning from the posts of state general secretary and member political affairs committee.

The resignations show that the PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, is weakening due to internal functioning.

The party leaders who have left have openly said that the PDP lacks political vision and strategy, while others said that it is suffocating within the party due to differences of opinion.

Last week, the party suffered a setback when senior leader Muzaffar Baig also quit the PDP to join hands with Sajad Lone's PC.

In the midst of the crisis, many leaders who are still with the party are refraining from acknowledging the differences but many political observers feel there is more to it than what meets the eyes.

Political observers in Jammu and Kashmir are of the opinion the senior leaders leaving the party could jeopardize the future of the PDP, which could lead to further difficulties for its leadership.