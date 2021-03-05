JK LG Manoj Sinha chairs preparatory meeting of 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- India at 75'

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level preparatory meeting of 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- India at 75' for celebrating 75 years of Independence of India, at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

Birthplaces of freedom fighters and martyrs like Brigadier Rajinder Singh (Village Bagoona, Samba), Maqbool Sherwani (Baramulla Town) were selected for mega curtain-raiser events on March 12.

Calling for grand celebrations with great enthusiasm and high zeal across Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor directed the Administrative Secretaries to organize various commemoration activities to mark the beginning of Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

As per an official release, instructions were also issued for holding Cultural Exhibitions and Programs, Khadi Exhibitions, Shikara rallies in Dal Lake, Seminars, Cyclothon/Cycle Rallies, Yoga Camps, Bike Rallies, and a variety of activities over 75 weeks prior to Independence Day 2022, to observe the 75th year of Independence.

The Lt Governor also called for identifying Aadarsh panchayats and Aadarsh Blocks, 75 each, on set parameters.

"Involve elected public representatives, youth, school students, social and cultural organizations, NGOs, Civil society and all the sections of the society for ensuring maximum public participation in this National festival of the grand celebrations of 75 years of Independence," Lt Governor asked the officers.

Laying special emphasis on making large-scale publicity of the mega celebrations, Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to make optimum use of various online and offline media platforms so that the festival of 75 years of Independence reaches each and every citizen of the UT.

He said that all departments were directed to submit their respective action plan with a detailed calendar of commemoration activities for 75 weeks, covering all Districts, with specific locations of events to be prepared by the respective departments for the grand celebration of the festival.

Pertinently, the National Level celebrations will be launched by the Prime Minister on March 12, which marks the anniversary of Dandi March.

