Kashmir: Tourism festival kicks off in Budgam

Budgam: The Jammu & Kashmir tourism department has organised a festival to promote tourism in Budgam district.

The festival opened at the tourist resort of Doodhpathri, a green meadow, about 42 kilometres from the regional capital Srinagar.

The inaugural event began with cultural programmes. The programme also included a 'Band Pather', which was a major attraction among the large turnout of visitors.

Speaking during the event, DC Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza said that the district administration will provide all help needed to promote tourism in the area and urged the tourism department to organize more festivals.

"This event has been organised to attract tourists. Several roadshows were held and people from across the country visit Gulmarg and Pahalgam. We hope that this event will increase footfall here just like other places," said Dr Ghulam Nabi Yatoo, Director of Tourism in Kashmir.

The festival will host multiple adventure sports, cultural events and display Kashmiri art and handicrafts.