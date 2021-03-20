Bird sample from Srinagar tests positive for Avian influenza

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir): A sample collected from a poultry bird from Srinagar reportedly came out positive for avian influenza.

This is the first confirmation of infected poultry in Srinagar after which a culling drive was held. Taking precautionary measures, the authorities have also fumigated the area around the poultry farm to prevent any spread of the bird flu.

Talking with ETV Bharat, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Joint Director Poultry division (Animal Husbandry Department) said that the bird sample was collected last week for testing which came out positive for Avian influenza. "We are taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of the flu among other poultry farms, " he said.

The department is also monitoring the import of poultry products. It has also set up screening centres at two places on the Jammu National Highway to check poultry products before they come into the valley. The products are allowed in Jammu and Kashmir only after proper investigation by the authorities.