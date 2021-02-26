Girls outshine boys in Kashmir Class 10 exams

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the results for the Class 10 Annual Regular Exams 2020 for Kashmir Division on Friday.

The overall pass percentage of students in the exams was recorded at 75%.

According to the JKBOSE data, the pass percentage of girls stood at 76.09 percent while the pass percentage of boys was comparatively lower for boys at 74.04 percent.

Students can check the result on the website: jkbose.ac.in.

A total of 9,441 students passed in grade A, 11,347 in A2 and 11,050 in B1 grade. However, 18,626 could not qualify for the examinations. Recently JKBOSE 12th annual Result 2020 for Jammu Division (Winter Zone) was released.

