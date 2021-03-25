Kashmir's Budgam declared TB-free, becomes only district in country to achieve milestone

Budgam (Kashmir): The Central district of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir might be lagging in terms of development and education compared to other places, but it is now the only district in the country that has been declared completely free of Tuberculosis (TB).

The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has been declared “TB free” while among the districts, Budgam is the only one to achieve that.

According to the data, 65 districts of the country had applied for TB-free certification in which Budgam district got the first position.

This comes as the government's campaign is underway across the country to make India TB free by 2025. In this regard, the Central government had directed the health authorities across India to intensify the campaign in all districts by laying baselines.

The government had announced that any district that reduced TB by 20% in five years will be awarded a bronze medal, silver will be given at 40%, while a gold medal will be given at a 60% reduction in TB cases.

Budgam district not only received a gold medal for good performance but also got a certificate of TB-free district.

District TB officer Dr Adfar Yaseen expressed happiness on receiving the award for her district and she feels proud also for this achievement.

"It is a matter of pride for us," said Dr Adfar. "My entire team worked hard over the last five years for this which has finally paid off," she added.

Dr Adfar said that the battle against TB will continue to be fought.

