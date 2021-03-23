Manoj Sinha urges community elders to spread the message of peace in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the community elders and religious heads on Tuesday to spread the message of peace and harmony among the new generation.

The Lt Governor was speaking during the 'Confluence of Religious Leaders in Kashmir' Conference which was held at the SKICC in Srinagar.

The day-long event was attended by around 550 religious heads including Moulvis and Muftis, and as many as 200 women and 200 youth. Prominent religious leaders including Sheikh Muzaffar, Mufti Nisar Ahmad, Maulana Muzzafar, Mr Tariq Ahmad, Mufti Aslam Sahib, Khalida Parveen, Rakesh Kaulji, Maulana Mufti, Sakhi Rathore, Maulvi Javaid, Maulvi Shabir, Moulana Ab Majeed Parray, Mufti Ghulam Mustafa, Mufti Mudasir Mohammad were present on the occasion.

Terming the conference as a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha appreciated the efforts being made to discuss the role of religious leaders and women in creating a violence-free society, counter-radicalization and modernization of madrassa education.

“Violence has no place in any civilized society and peaceful co-existence is the best means to resolve problems”, he added.